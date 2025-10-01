MLA blames state govt for DAP fertiliser shortage in Sirsa

Congress MLA Shishpal Keharwala on Tuesday criticised the Haryana Government over the ongoing shortage of DAP fertiliser in Sirsa district.

Keharwala, who represents the Kalanwali constituency, said the farmers were struggling to get enough DAP for their crops, despite the BJP government’s claim of being pro-farmer. He alleged that the farmers were forced to stand in long queues overnight to get fertiliser, while BJP leaders remained indifferent to their problems.

“Farmers are the backbone of this country’s economy, yet they are being neglected,” Keharwala said. “When the farmers protest for their rights, they are labeled as terrorists and face oppression.”

The Congress leader added that his party stood firmly with the farmers and would continue to fight for their rights on the streets and in the legislature.

Man caught hoarding

394 bags of DAP Fertiliser in Fatehabad

The police at Bhattu Kalan in Fatehabad have seized 394 bags of DAP fertiliser illegally stored by a resident, officials said on Tuesday. Sunil Kumar, a resident of Kirdhan village, was found storing the fertiliser without a valid licence or purchase documents, said the police.

The raid was carried out based on a tip-off from quality control inspector Jagir Singh. A case has been registered against Kumar under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections of the Essential Commodities Act (07-10-55).

The police are now investigating the source and distribution network of the seized fertiliser