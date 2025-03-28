MLA blasts govt claims over road infrastructure in Adampur Assembly segment

The lack of development works in the Adampur Assembly constituency of Hisar district was taken up in the Haryana Assembly by local Congress MLA Chander Prakash on Thursday. He alleged that the factual picture of the region’s deteriorating infrastructure and lack of provisions for backward and marginalised communities was a worrying signal.

In his speech in the Assembly, MLA Chander Prakash pointed out that the claims of well-maintained roads in Adampur were hollow. He won the recent Assembly election from Adampur by defeating Bhavya Bishnoi, grandson of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, of the BJP.

Raising the issues of the Adampur constituency, he demanded solutions and stated that over 70 per cent of the roads in the entire segment were in dilapidated condition. He mentioned that during his frequent visits to the area, he had observed the poor state of roads. Referring to the Public Works Department Minister Ranbir Gangwa who represented the neighbouring Barwala Assembly segment, the MLA said even Cabinet ministers travelling through the region could not ignore the fact about the poor condition of road infrastructure. He stressed the urgent need for road reconstruction and repairs.

The Congress MLA further highlighted the need for an industrial modern township (IMT) in Hisar, as part of the government's plan to set up 10 new IMTs across the state. Such a development would greatly benefit surrounding areas in Hisar district, he said.

Discussing the inadequate water supply in villages, Chander Prakash pointed out that the capacity of existing waterworks was insufficient and lacked water supply infrastructure, causing severe drinking water shortages. He urged the government to expand waterworks and establish new ones to address the crisis.

He also took the government to task on the educational infrastructure stating that the Government College in Balsamand, established in 2017, still operated out of a primary school. Despite the village panchayat having allotted land and an estimate being prepared, no construction work had commenced, he said.

Chander Prakash also challenged the BJP's claims of providing facilities to farmers, emphasising that they were struggling for irrigation water. He demanded the government release a status report on the benefits provided to the farmers over the last decade to reveal the actual situation.

The MLA voiced concerns about the neglect of backward and marginalised communities in the budget. He criticised the state government for making tall promises during elections but failing to prioritise these sections in the financial plan. He pointed out that the Haryana Backward Classes Commission had failed to provide any benefits over the last 10 years. He demanded transparency and concrete measures for the uplift of the backward classes.