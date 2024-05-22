MLA Dharam Singh Chhokar’s anticipatory bail plea rejected

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 21

The court of District and Sessions Judge Subhash Mahala rejected Samalkha MLA Dharam Singh Chhokar’s anticipatory bail plea in the money laundering case on Monday.

It is alleged that the Congress MLA and his company Mahira Homes had taken Rs 360 crore from investors in an affordable housing society, but the society could not be constructed within the stipulated time.

Besides, a fake bank guarantee was used to get the licence. There is also an allegation of using the money taken from investors for personal purposes. The Enforcement Directorate has also arrested his son Sikandar Chhokar in the case.

