MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker’s anticipatory bail plea dismissed

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 28

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today dismissed Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker’s anticipatory bail plea in a money-laundering case, saying that he did not deserve the concession.

Justice Vikas Bahl said the court had considered the petitioner’s arguments and the material against him and it was not possible to express the opinion that there were reasonable grounds for believing that he was not guilty of the offence and he was not likely to commit any such offence while on bail.

Sai Aaina Farms Pvt Ltd (SAFPL), as per the prosecution, was controlled by Chhoker family. SAFPL undertook the project of building flats in Gurugram’s Sector 68 under the affordable group housing project. A licence was granted for 1,500 flats. SAFPL started bookings and collected around Rs 360 crores from 1,500 homebuyers. The construction was slow and deadlines were missed.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress