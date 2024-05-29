MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker’s anticipatory bail plea dismissed

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, May 28
The Punjab and Haryana High Court today dismissed Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker’s anticipatory bail plea in a money-laundering case, saying that he did not deserve the concession.
Justice Vikas Bahl said the court had considered the petitioner’s arguments and the material against him and it was not possible to express the opinion that there were reasonable grounds for believing that he was not guilty of the offence and he was not likely to commit any such offence while on bail.
Sai Aaina Farms Pvt Ltd (SAFPL), as per the prosecution, was controlled by Chhoker family. SAFPL undertook the project of building flats in Gurugram’s Sector 68 under the affordable group housing project. A licence was granted for 1,500 flats. SAFPL started bookings and collected around Rs 360 crores from 1,500 homebuyers. The construction was slow and deadlines were missed.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda
The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...
Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail
The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...
Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight
The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...
Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash
A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...
BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead
The airbags of the car were deployed after the impact, while...