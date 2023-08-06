MLA Mamman Khan demands return of police cover

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 5

Firozpur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan who has reportedly been getting death threats from various Right wing outfits has sought police security.

Khan, who is being continuously accused of instigating Nuh clashes with provocative speeches in the Haryana Assembly in the last session, claimed that his security had been withdrawn three days ago despite the volatile situation and he was now getting threats.

Khan has, on several occasions, openly ridiculed cow vigilantes like Monu Manesar and the Khattar government’s alleged support to them and even reportedly issued challenges and threats to the vigilantes.

“I am being targeted because I opposed rowydism and cow vigilantism. I have been under threat for long and had two policemen for security. However, after the clashes they have been called back. The right wing outfits, vigilantes and even local BJP leaders are threatening me. My life is in danger and I need my security back. We never supported cow slaughtering, but vigilantism cannot be allowed to nurture,” said Khan.

Khan has shot a letter to the DGP, seeking security and FIR against Nuh BJP leader Samay Singh Bhatti for abusing and threatening him recently during a press conference.

In the Budget Session of the Haryana Assembly in February, soon after the Nasir-Junaid immolation case, he had also displayed photographs depicting acts of violence allegedly by Manesar, and dared him to visit the Mewat region, promising they would teach him a lesson if he did so. The video of the same and verbal spat with Pataudi MLA Staya Prakash Jarawta has gone viral and Right wing outfits are taking out protests marches demanding his arrest.

