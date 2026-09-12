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Home / Haryana / MLA, Mayor lay foundation stone for Rs 14.88 lakh development works in Yamunanagar’s Ranjit Colony

MLA, Mayor lay foundation stone for Rs 14.88 lakh development works in Yamunanagar’s Ranjit Colony

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:42 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora and Mayor Suman Bahamani lay the foundation stone of development works in Ranjit Colony.
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Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora and Mayor Suman Bahamani laid the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 14.88 lakh in Ranjit Colony of Ward 20 of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ).

The MCYJ will construct two main streets and lay stormwater lines in the colony. The Mayor announced that RCC streets would be constructed in Ranjit Colony, from Pradeep Chauhan’s house to Lovepreet’s house, and from Pal Sweets to Radhe Dry Cleaners.

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She said stormwater lines would also be laid along with the construction of these streets. “These works will provide improved transportation and stormwater drainage for the residents of the area,” said Mayor Suman Bahamani.

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She said the Municipal Corporation’s objective was to strengthen basic amenities in every ward of the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri without any discrimination. “Streets, drains, stormwater lines and other essential development works are being undertaken on a priority basis,” the Mayor said.

She directed officials to ensure that development projects were completed within the stipulated timeframe and that there was no compromise on the quality of construction.

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MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora said the state government and the Municipal Corporation were prioritising the city’s development. “Road, sewerage, drainage and other infrastructure projects are being continuously undertaken in the wards. These development works in Ranjit Colony will greatly benefit local residents,” said MLA Arora.

He added that other problems in the area would also be addressed on priority.

Municipal Councillor Vikram Rana, Assistant Engineer Surender Dahiya, Junior Engineer Vishal Chauhan, BJP Mandal President Shubham Rana, General Secretary Dinesh Mankat, along with Arjun, Parveen Rana, Parveen Kumar, Raghav Sharma, Vaibhav, Sanjeev Sharma, Jagdish Babbar, Nirmala Verma, Deepak Kumar, Shyam Lal, Jarnail Singh and Rahul Pandey, were present on the occasion.

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