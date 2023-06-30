MLA pulls up officials for poor drainage

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 29

Amid waterlogging due to rain on the third day today, MLA Pramod Vij and the DC pulled up MC officials for poor drainage in the city. Heavy rain left the city roads inundated, exposing the claims of the MC regarding the cleaning and desilting of sewers.

City roads were waterclogged and outer colonies were submerged. DC Virender Kumar Dahiya visited NH-44 near the BBMB office and pulled up officials of the NHAI and the construction company for waterlogging.

The MLA, meanwhile, visited pumping stations for drainage in the Old Industrial Area and Jatal road and pulled up MC officials for poor drainage. During inspection, he found several anomalies. The sewers had not been cleaned for years.