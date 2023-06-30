MLA pulls up officials for poor drainage

Panipat, June 29
Amid waterlogging due to rain on the third day today, MLA Pramod Vij and the DC pulled up MC officials for poor drainage in the city. Heavy rain left the city roads inundated, exposing the claims of the MC regarding the cleaning and desilting of sewers.
City roads were waterclogged and outer colonies were submerged. DC Virender Kumar Dahiya visited NH-44 near the BBMB office and pulled up officials of the NHAI and the construction company for waterlogging.
The MLA, meanwhile, visited pumping stations for drainage in the Old Industrial Area and Jatal road and pulled up MC officials for poor drainage. During inspection, he found several anomalies. The sewers had not been cleaned for years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Convoy stopped, Rahul visit to Manipur triggers political spat
Takes copter to Churachandpur | Cong fumes, BJP dubs visit ‘...
PM chairs BJP top brass meet amid buzz of govt, party rejig
Up next, meeting of Council of Ministers on Monday
Shah: Nitish aims to stay CM, not become PM; he’s fooling Lalu
Attacks Oppn, says Cong has failed to launch Rahul despite t...