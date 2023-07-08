MLA: Rajasthan units discharging effluents in Dharuhera town

Tribune News Service

Rewari, July 7

Congress MLA from Rewari Chiranjeev Rao said since the district administration and the state government had failed to resolve the chronic issue of accumulation of water in the residential area of Dharuhera town here, the affected residents were gearing up to hold a mahapanchayat soon over the issue.

Rao stated this while taking stock of waterlogged situation at various localities of Dharuhera town here on Friday. He said industrial units at neighbouring Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) continued to discharge effluents towards Dharuhera that led to waterlogging there.

“Dirty water remained accumulated in the residential area of Dharuhera town for the past 10 days, but the district administration drained it out overnight when I announced to inspect the waterlogged area today,” Claimed Rao, adding that date of mahapanchayat would be fixed soon.