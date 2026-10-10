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Home / Haryana / MLA Savitri Jindal pitches for IIT in Hisar

MLA Savitri Jindal pitches for IIT in Hisar

Cites regional imbalance in Central institutions

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 01:08 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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MLA Savitri Jindal. File photo
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Hisar MLA Savitri Jindal has urged the Centre to set up a proposed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Hisar, citing regional imbalance in the distribution of Central institutions and the district’s educational, industrial and connectivity advantages.

In a letter to Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, Jindal said the Centre and the Haryana Government were considering an IIT for the state and had begun identifying suitable land for the proposed institute.

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The Independent MLA, who supports the BJP government, submitted a detailed proposal highlighting the distribution of Central institutions across Haryana over the past two decades. She argued that Hisar had not received a major Central institution during this period, despite its strategic location and academic and industrial potential.

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More than 24 Central institutions have been established across the state over the past two decades, with facilities located in Panchkula, Karnal, Kunjpura, Manesar, Rohtak, Gurugram, Mahendragarh and other places, she said.

Jindal, who also served as a minister in the Bhupinder Hooda-led Congress government, said setting up an IIT would help address the longstanding regional imbalance.

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She also highlighted the district’s distance from existing IITs and National Institutes of Technology (NITs), arguing that a new institute could serve areas with relatively limited access to premier technical institutions.

Among the factors strengthening Hisar’s claim, she cited its operational airport and proposed expansion, the proposed Integrated Manufacturing Cluster under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, an existing higher education and research ecosystem, and connectivity with Delhi.

Sources said the government was exploring sites in different districts.

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