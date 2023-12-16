MLAs spar over Haryana's state song, decision on December 19

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, December 15

Legislators today sparred over Haryana’s state song which was presumed to adopted unanimously here today.

Proud identity of all Haryanvis The state song will provide a new proud identity to all Haryanvis irrespective of their caste, gender, religion or economic status. — Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister

Touted to be a significant cultural milestone, Haryana’s state song could not be adopted in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha today in the wake of “insignificant” objections raised by certain Congress members. Ultimately, it was decided to adopt the song on December 19 after “due deliberations”.

Earlier, presenting the proposal to have state song, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said three songs would be played before the legislators. The House would decide on one song to be officially declared as the state song for the upcoming year. “Haryana has its own emblem, but it does not have a state song that represents its history and culture and embodies the virtues and contributions of its people. The state song once adopted will provide a new proud identity to all Haryanvis irrespective of their caste, gender, religion or economic status,” Khattar declared.

However, BB Batra, Congress MLA from Rohtak, argued that there was a need to have more deliberations.

Picking up holes in the contents of the three songs, Congress MLA Jagbir Malik asserted that there was no mention of Haryana’s freedom fighters in these songs.

On the other hand, Nayan Pal Rawat, Independent MLA and Chairman of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, blasted the Congress for politicising the state song issue. “You did nothing worthwhile for the state during your 10-year rule and now you are even opposing adoption of the state song,” Rawat remarked.

Khattar said that the three options for the state song had been chosen through an elaborate transparent process by the Art and Cultural Affairs Department from amongst 204 entries submitted by the people of the state.

“The song will be adopted initially for a period of one year as State Song of Haryana. I hope the state song will represent the collective will of the people of Haryana whom we all represent,” said the CM.