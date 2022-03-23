MLAs to get Rs 20K driver allowance

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar today announced that MLAs would now get ‘driver allowance’ of Rs 20,000 in addition to the travelling allowance being given at the rate of Rs 18 per km.

The Chief Minister made this announcement in the House during the ongoing Budget session today.

Khattar said that as per the existing provision, a travelling allowance at the rate of Rs 18 per km is being given to the MLAs for journeys performed by road between places not connected by rail.

“Now, we have made another provision. According to it, MLAs will now get ‘driver allowance’ of Rs 20,000 for journeys performed by road between places not connected by rail in addition to the travelling allowance being given at the rate of Rs 18 per km,” announced the Chief Minister. —