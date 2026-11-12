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Home / Haryana / Mobile classrooms to reach Jhajjar’s street children

Mobile classrooms to reach Jhajjar’s street children

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 09:47 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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DLSA secretary Vishal holds a meeting with officials in Jhajjar regarding the launch of ‘School on wheels’ project. Tribune Photo
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In a significant move to bring underprivileged children into the mainstream of education, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Jhajjar, is set to launch the “School on Wheels/Signal School Bus Project” for children living on the streets, out-of-school children and school dropouts.

Vishal, Secretary of the DLSA-cum-Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jhajjar, said modelled on the pilot “School on Wheels” project launched by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the project aims to take education directly to children who are unable to access formal schooling.

Under the project, a mobile classroom will reach children living around traffic signals, railway stations, bus stands, slum settlements and other public places across the district.

“The project seeks to identify out-of-school and dropout children and facilitate their enrolment in formal educational institutions. Until they are integrated into the regular school system, they will receive basic education in Hindi, Mathematics and English, along with lessons in moral values, hygiene and essential life skills,” said Vishal.

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He maintained that the project would also extend legal assistance and rehabilitation support to children in need. This will include assistance in obtaining Aadhaar cards and birth certificates, access to health check-ups and linkage with various government welfare schemes.

“The project draws strength from the Constitutional provisions guaranteeing equal justice, free legal aid and the right to education. Article 21-A of the Constitution provides free and compulsory education to children between six and 14 years of age, while Article 39-A provides for equal justice and free legal aid,” he pointed out.

Vishal said the initiative will be implemented under the guidance of the National Legal Services Authority and Haryana State Legal Services Authority in coordination with the Education Department, Women and Child Development Department and voluntary organisations.

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He said no child should be deprived of education simply because he or she lives on the streets. “The school will now reach the children instead of expecting the children to reach the school. Ensuring access to education for every child is our Constitutional responsibility,” he added.

Vishal further maintained that the project would go beyond providing basic education and would also focus on protecting children from child labour, begging and exploitation, while helping them move towards a safe and dignified future.

A meeting of the DLSA and district officials was also held on Thursday to discuss the implementation and coordination of the project. City Magistrate Ritu, District Education Officer Ratinder Singh, Haryana Roadways General Manager Anit Yadav and District Programme Officer Neha Dahiya attended the meeting.

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