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Home / Haryana / Mobile shop firing: Accused held after exchange of fire in Haryana's Kaithal

Mobile shop firing: Accused held after exchange of fire in Haryana's Kaithal

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 09:48 PM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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Kaithal SP Manpreet Singh Sudan shares details about the arrested accused in the incident.
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The Kaithal police have arrested an accused involved in a firing incident at a mobile shop after a brief exchange of fire on the NH-152D bridge in the district, officials said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Rajat, a resident of Kirti Nagar in Kurukshetra. He sustained bullet injuries during the exchange and is currently undergoing treatment.

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Rajat was one of the accused who opened fire at a mobile shop on Channa road and fled. A case regarding the incident was registered at Cheeka police station and the investigation was handed over to the Special Detective Unit. Kaithal Superintendent of Police (SP) Manpreet Singh Sudan said the police had been tipped-off that the accused was planning to commit another crime. On the night of April 14, a team of the Special Detective Unit laid a trap in Dhand area, where the accused was expected to arrive. Upon his arrival, the accused was asked to stop by the police. However, he attempted to escape on a motorcycle and opened fire at the team near the NH-152D bridge, shooting four rounds.

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According to the SP, the police team fired back at the accused in self-defence, injuring him in the leg. He was taken into custody and admitted to Kaithal Civil Hospital for treatment. A country-made pistol, two live cartridges and four empty shells were recovered from his possession. The Haryana Police had earlier announced a Rs 5,000 reward for Rajat’s arrest, who was already wanted in connection with two criminal cases registered in Kurukshetra and Karnal districts.

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SP Sudan said the other accused involved in the mobile shop firing had been identified and raids were being carried out to arrest them. “The district police are conducting a thorough investigation into all aspects of organised crime linked to the incident,” he added. Sudan appealed to residents to promptly report any suspicious activities to the police to help curb crime effectively.

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