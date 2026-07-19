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Home / Haryana / Mobile shop owner directed to pay over Rs 1 lakh to customer for selling used phone

Mobile shop owner directed to pay over Rs 1 lakh to customer for selling used phone

Commission directs the shop owner to refund Rs 1.04 lakh along with 9 per cent annual interest from the date of purchase until its realisation and litigation costs

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 05:05 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kurukshetra, has directed a mobile shop owner to refund Rs 1.04 lakh to a customer, along with 9 per cent annual interest, for allegedly selling him a second-hand mobile phone instead of a new one.

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On November 8, 2023, the complainant, Ravinder Kumar, purchased a Samsung S23 Ultra mobile phone for Rs 1,04,000 from JJ Communication in Delhi and paid the full amount. The shop owner issued a bill and assured him that the phone would be replaced if any defect arose during the one-year warranty period. The complainant was also informed that any hardware defect detected within 14 days would qualify the phone for a free replacement.

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In his complaint before the commission, Ravinder stated that soon after the purchase, he encountered several hardware-related issues, including poor sound quality, an unresponsive touchscreen and other malfunctioning features.

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The shop owner and Samsung India Electronics Private Limited asked him to visit the company’s service centre in Kurukshetra on November 18, 2023. At the service centre, he was informed that the phone had hardware issues and that the repairs would have to be carried out at his own expense. The complainant pointed out that the phone was still under its one-year warranty.

However, the service centre informed him that a handset could only be replaced free of cost within 14 days of its activation. He was further told that the phone had been activated on October 12, 2023 — nearly a month before he had purchased it. The complainant said he was shocked to learn that the phone had been activated before the date of sale and alleged that he had been sold a used handset.

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He requested the opposite parties to replace the phone, but they refused, following which he approached the commission in 2024.

Despite receiving notice, the shop owner and the service centre operator failed to appear before the commission and were proceeded against ex parte.

Samsung India Electronics Private Limited appeared before the commission and filed objections regarding the maintainability of the complaint, cause of action, locus standi, jurisdiction and alleged concealment of material facts.

Counsel for the company argued that the shop owner had fraudulently sold a second-hand mobile phone to the complainant at an exorbitant price of Rs 1.04 lakh. The company also submitted that the handset had been brought to its customer care centre several times but satisfactory service could not be provided.

In the order, Commission President Dr Neelima Shangla held that the shop owner was liable to refund the amount fraudulently taken from the complainant. The commission directed the shop owner to refund Rs 1.04 lakh along with 9 per cent annual interest from the date of purchase until its realisation. It also awarded litigation costs of Rs 11,000 to the complainant.

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