Mobile video vans: Farmers’ novel way of targeting BJP

Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, May 15
Farmer organisations have come up with a new way to protest against the BJP candidate from the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, Ashok Tanwar. Not only have they shown him black flags in villages, videos of police and paramilitary action against farmers during farm protests are now being shown to people by using mobile video vans.
As part of the Kisan Insaaf Yatra, mobile video vans are criss-crossing villages across the Sirsa Lok sabha constituency. Hisar, Rohtak, and Karnal Lok Sabha constituencies will get such vans in a day or two. The Bhartiya Kisan Ekta is plying these video vans to ‘show the atrocities committed against farmers to the public’.
On Wednesday, the Kisan Insaaf Yatra reached Rori village in Sirsa. These mobile vans follow a daily schedule to visit villages. The mobile video van stops in each village for about 25 to 30 minutes, during which people gather to watch the videos playing on the van’s large screen.
