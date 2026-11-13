Mock drill at Panipat hospital to strengthen Ebola readiness

In view of the importance of preparedness for emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, NC Medical College & Hospital, Israna, organised a comprehensive preparedness exercise and mock drill on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) to assess and strengthen the hospital’s capacity for early identification, isolation, clinical management and prevention of transmission of this highly infectious disease.

The exercise was aimed at sensitising healthcare professionals and ensuring that all essential arrangements are in place to respond promptly and effectively to any suspected case of Ebola Virus Disease.

The mock drill covered important components of Ebola preparedness, including — early identification and screening of suspected cases based on travel history, epidemiological exposure and clinical symptoms. Proper triage and immediate isolation of suspected patients, demonstration of appropriate donning and doffing procedures for personal protective equipment (PPE), infection prevention and control (IPC) practices and biomedical waste management, and safe transportation of suspected patients through designated routes were also covered during the drill.

Preparedness of isolation facilities and availability of essential equipment and supplies were also discussed. Coordination among the Emergency Department, Microbiology, Medicine, Pediatrics, Nursing Services, Infection Control Team and Hospital Administration was highlighted. Training and sensitisation of healthcare workers regarding occupational safety and exposure prevention, and reporting, notification and coordination with the appropriate health authorities were among the areas discussed. During the exercise, the hospital teams reviewed their respective roles and responsibilities, communication channels and emergency response mechanisms.

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Special emphasis was placed on preventing hospital-acquired transmission and ensuring the safety of patients, healthcare workers and visitors.

Dr Vijay Kumar Dahiya, Additional Medical Superintendent, emphasised that preparedness, timely recognition, strict infection control measures and coordinated teamwork are the cornerstones of an effective response to highly infectious diseases like Ebola. He highlighted the importance of regular training, simulation exercises and periodic assessment of hospital preparedness.

The hospital administration reiterated its commitment to maintaining a high level of readiness for public health emergencies and strengthening institutional capacity in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).