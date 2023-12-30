Mock drill conducted in Gurugram society

Gurugram, December 29
To check emergency preparedness, a mock drill was conducted by the Gurugram police to take action on the information of a bomb blast in Pyramid Society, Sector 70A. The mock drill was conducted under the supervision of Siddhant Jain, DCP (South).
The police said an information was received at the Badshahpur police station through the police control room this morning about a bomb blast in Pyramid Society here. On receiving the information, bomb disposal, SWAT, anti-sabotage, Fire Department, Ambulance reached within time. Prompt and effective action was taken by the teams of the civil authorities, DPRO and SDRF along with the police team.
“The mock drill was successful,” said Siddhant Jain.
