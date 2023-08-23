Mocking austerity, Haryana allows Rs 14L vehicles to Chief Secy-rank officers

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, August 22

Tall claims of austerity by the BJP-JJP government in Haryana notwithstanding, the state government has allowed its officers in the Chief Secretary-grade to zip past in the high-end Toyota Innova Hycross vehicles.

The entry of the luxury Hycross into the state administration has been made possible, with the Haryana Government tweaking rules for the purchase of the official cars for its bureaucrats. Now, the Chief Secretary-rank officers will be entitled to purchase Hycross or equivalent vehicle costing Rs 14 lakh (excluding taxes). Earlier, the officers were entitled to Toyota Corolla (up to Rs 12 lakh, excluding taxes).

Official sources said 15 officers in the state administration, including the Chief Secretary, would be entitled to buy the Hycross. While 15 Chief Secretary-rank officers work in the state administration, three are on Central deputation.

Now, officers in the grade pay of Rs 12,000 (above the super-time scale), which include most of the secretaries and the principal secretaries to the state government, will continue to get Honda City or an equivalent car. However, its purchase value had been hiked from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 11.75 lakh, excluding taxes. At least 30 officers, mostly belonging to the IAS, come under the category of officers in the grade pay of Rs 12,000.

Meanwhile, for officers with a grade pay of Rs 10,000 (super-time scale), the entitlement includes Maruti Ciaz (up to Rs 7.25 lakh). As per the new instructions, other officers entitled to an official car would be able to purchase a Maruti Dzire LDI (diesel), the cost of which should not exceed Rs 5.75 lakh.

Defending the decision, a senior functionary reasoned that the hike in the purchase limit for official cars was to keep pace with rising prices of the cars in the recent years.

He, however, highlighted that vehicles must be purchased on Haryana billing so that VAT and state general service tax accrued to the state exchequer.

Nod to Toyota Hycross

At least 15 officers in the Chief Secretary grade entitled to buy Toyota Innova Hycross (Rs 14 lakh plus taxes)

Earlier, the officers were entitled to Toyota Corolla (up to Rs 12 lakh, excluding taxes)

At least 30 secretaries, principal secretaries entitled to Honda City/equivalent car costing Rs 11.75 lakh (excluding taxes)

Vehicles must be purchased on Haryana billing so that VAT and state general service tax accrued to the state exchequer

#BJP