Modern land measurement system to be adopted: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that a modern land measurement system would be adopted, which would replace the age-old “chain (jarib)”-based measurement. “This will bring more accuracy and reliability in land measurement and reduce the scope for disputes,” he added.

The CM was presiding over a meeting of senior officials regarding the SVAMITVA Yojana. He said 300 new rovers would be purchased to complete the work related to large-scale mapping of every district and tehsil in a time-bound manner.

The CM said Sonepat and Karnal districts had been selected as pilot projects in the first phase. He said large-scale mapping would be completed on agricultural and revenue land falling under the municipal corporation areas outside the lal dora area of these districts. Apart from this, every property would be linked with the PPP and the work would be completed in these districts by April 15.