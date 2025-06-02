Modi fulfilled promises made 11 years ago: Saini

A detailed outline of the programme ‘11 years of Modi government, from resolution to accomplishment’ was prepared on Sunday in a workshop held at the Gurugram BJP office, Guru Kamal, in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, state party president Mohan Lal Baroli, national vice-president Rekha Verma, national secretary Om Prakash Dhankhar, Organisation Minister Phanindranath Sharma as well as state ministers, MLAs and MPs.

In the workshop, CM Saini highlighted the achievements of the Modi government while Rekha Verma shared information regarding the programmes to be held in June.

While addressing the workshop, the CM said whatever promises Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made in 2014, he fulfilled them in the past 11 years. He said if they compared the period before and after 2014, they would see a huge difference. India had progressed rapidly in the past 11 years, he said.

“India’s respect in the world has increased under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has pledged to make India a developed country by 2047. In 11 years, people’s lives have become easier. Every district is connected with four-lane roads and the infrastructure of the country and the state has become stronger,” said CM Saini.

The CM said PM Modi brought the resolution to fruition and that the country had now become the fourth largest economy in the world. “After independence, development did not happen at the pace that was expected, but under the leadership of PM Modi, India is touching new heights of development,” added Saini.

Addressing the workshop, Rekha Verma targeted the Opposition. She said after the country gained independence, the governments of that time kept the country behind in matters of development.