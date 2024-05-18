Modi hits campaign trail today

Pradeep Sharma/

Nitish Sharma

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Ambala, May 17

With the BJP and the Congress locked in a tough contest in Haryana, PM Narendra Modi will kick-start the campaign in Haryana by addressing rallies in Ambala and Gohana (Sonepat) tomorrow.

In both these constituencies, the BJP candidates are locked in a neck-and-neck fight. While Banto Kataria, widow of former Union Minister of State and three-time MP from Ambala, is facing a challenge from Varun Chaudhary (Congress), BJP’s Mohan Lal Badoli is sweating it out against Congress’ Satpal Brahmachari in Sonepat. At the Ambala rally, BJP candidate Naveen Jindal will also be present.

The BJP, which won 10 of 10 seats in the 2019 parliamentary elections, riding on the Modi wave, is leaving no stone unturned to turn rallies into huge success to enthuse party workers.

In Ambala, from motivating residents to attend the rally by holding a door-to-door campaign to overseeing the arrangements at the venue and assigning duties to the workers, the BJP is trying to make the rally a mega event. Over 25,000 chairs have been arranged for people.

Dhuman Singh Kirmach, rally co-convener, said: “It is a big event and people are eager to listen to PM Modi. Since it will be very hot, sweetened water, ‘lassi’, fans and coolers have been arranged.”

Minister of State and Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel said: “We are holding campaigns to invite people for the rally. Party workers and people are excited as Modi will be on his first visit of Ambala after becoming PM.

Meanwhile, on the eve of Modi’s rally, the BJP in Ambala got a shot in the arm when former Union minister and Haryana Janshakti Party (HJP) chief Venod Sharma extended support to the BJP candidates in Haryana. An influential Brahmin leader, who also had been minister in the Hooda government, Sharma’s wife Shakti Rani is the Mayor of the Ambala Municipal Corporation. His son Kartikeya is a BJP-supported Independent member of the Rajya Sabha.

