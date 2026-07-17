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Home / Haryana / Modi in Haryana today: PM to flag off hydrogen train, launch key projects

Modi in Haryana today: PM to flag off hydrogen train, launch key projects

PM Modi to dedicate road projects in Haryana; Delhi to Katra to be reduced to 6 hours, Jind to Gohana to 40 minutes

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:02 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image credit/PTI File
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday flag off India’s first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonepat at the Jind railway station, while also inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of road, rail, healthcare and a Sikh museum, all costing around Rs 15,000 crore.

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Delhi-Katra travel time to be cut to 6 hours

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the 157.92 km, four-lane, fully access-controlled Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway section, developed at a cost of around Rs 9,680 crore.

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Part of the 667-km Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, the Greenfield corridor will reduce travel time between Delhi and Katra from about 14 hours to nearly six hours, while the Delhi-Amritsar journey will come down from eight hours to four hours.

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Related news: Massive security blanket covers Jind ahead of PM’s programme

BJP rolls out red carpet for Modi in Haryana; plans massive public outreach

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Modi visit: 5 suspended Haryana Congress MLAs on list of dignitaries

The project is expected to decongest NH-44 (GT Road), boost pilgrim and tourist traffic to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, and catalyse industrial and logistics development along the corridor. In Haryana’s Jhajjar, the expressway passes through Sonepat, Jind and Kaithal.

Jind-Gohana travel time to reduce to 40 minutes

PM Modi will also dedicate the 40.60 km Jind-Gohana Greenfield Highway on NH-352A, developed at a cost of around Rs 1,600 crore.

The new highway will cut travel time between Jind and Gohana from about two hours to 40 minutes, improve access for farmers to agricultural markets, and provide better connectivity to Rohtak-Panipat-Delhi NCR.

Ambala-Kala Amb Highway

The Prime Minister will dedicate the 33.81 km four-lane Ambala-Kala Amb Highway on NH-7 and NH-344, developed at a cost of around Rs 1,200 crore.

The project will strengthen connectivity between the Ambala urban agglomeration and the Kala Amb industrial belt, improve links between Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, facilitate tourist movement to the hill regions, and reduce logistics costs for industries in the Kala Amb area.

Foundation stone for Hansi-Barwala highway

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the 24.27-km Hansi–Barwala Brownfield Highway Project, which will upgrade the existing carriageway to a two/four-lane carriageway with paved shoulders. The project is estimated to cost Rs 140 crore.

According to the Haryana government, it will improve connectivity between Hisar and Panchkula, facilitate freight transport and boost local employment.

Elevated railway track in Kurukshetra

The Prime Minister will dedicate the elevated railway track in Kurukshetra. The project has eliminated five railway level crossings in the city, easing traffic congestion, improving road safety and enhancing the efficiency of both rail and road transport.

It has been developed at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

Medical colleges in Bhiwani and Narnaul

PM Modi will dedicate the Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Government Medical College in Bhiwani. The 630-bedded hospital has been developed at a cost of Rs 600 crore. There are 100 MBBS seats.

He will also inaugurate the Maharishi Chyawan Medical College at Koriawas village near Narnaul. Developed at a cost of Rs 900 crore, the institution has a 650-bed hospital and 100 MBBS seats.

Sikh museum in Kurukshetra

The Prime Minister will lay foundation stone of a Sikh museum in Kurukshetra. The museum will showcase the history of Sikhism, the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, their courage and sacrifices, and the Sikh community's contribution to India’s civilisation and culture through modern technology. As per the Haryana government, the project cost is Rs 160 crore.

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