Modi praises Haryana CM’s ‘working style’

Nearly 21 months after CM Nayab Singh Saini brought the BJP back to power in Haryana, he has earned appreciation from PM Narendra Modi for his ‘working style’.

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Addressing a gathering here after flagging off the hydrogen train, Modi described Saini as ‘popular and energetic’.

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“Under the leadership of Saini, the state government is doing excellent work for the youth, farmers, and women. The path shown by the government of providing jobs without ‘kharchi-parchi’ was not easy, but the government has made it possible. Haryana is now moving rapidly on the path of development. Agriculture and industry are the two pillars that are strengthening the state,” he said.

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Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of nine development projects worth Rs 14,721 crore during his Jind visit.

The PM dedicated to the nation the Haryana section of the Delhi–Jammu–Katra Expressway, constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 9,681 crore. Its commissioning is expected to improve connectivity across several districts of Haryana, reduce travel time and provide a significant boost to trade, industry, tourism and freight movement.

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He also inaugurated the 40.60-km Jind–Gohana National Highway constructed at a cost of Rs 1,606 crore and laid the foundation stone of the 24.27-km Hansi–Barwala National Highway.

Modi also inaugurated the Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Government Medical College, Bhiwani, built at a cost of nearly Rs 594 crore, and the Maharishi Chyavan Medical College and Rao Tularam Hospital, Koriawas (Narnaul), constructed at a cost of around Rs 844 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone of the Sikh Museum at Kurukshetra.