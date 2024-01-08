‘Modi wave will help’: BJP MLAs for simultaneous LS, state polls

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, January 7

The state’s Bharatiya Janta Party MLAs have strongly advocated simultaneous polls for the state where the Assembly elections are due within five months of the Parliament elections.

Sources said that the legislators maintained that the party could ride on Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave and the party could come back with a majority on its own in the state if the Parliament and Assembly elections are held together.

They were giving their suggestions to party national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda who interacted with the MLAs and MPs in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state in charge Biplab Kumar Deb, state president Naib Singh Saini among others in Panchkula yesterday.

Sources said that the MLAs were unanimous on the issue, maintaining that they could “improve upon their performance” from the “high” that will come from contesting the elections alongside the Centre, the Ram mandir and the victories in the three states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

“This will give a fillip to our prospects and we will be able to increase our vote share, which stood at 36 per cent in the last Assembly elections, to a place where we have a comfortable majority in the state. No doubt, the party will do well even if the Assembly elections are held according to schedule once the NDA comes to power at the Centre but simultaneous polls will give a definite edge to us,” a senior party leader stated.

Stating that this was the election year in Haryana, a couple of MLAs suggested that the farmers be given power supply during the day to woo them rather than following the routine schedule of supplying power at night. Some other MLAs also suggested that the Members of Parliament and MLAs go to the public with the various schemes launched by the Centre and the state.

Also, some of the MLAs have strongly spoken about going it alone in the Assembly polls and not having any pre-poll alliance. The BJP is presently in alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in the state. BJP leaders have expressed reservations about continuing with the alliance.

Sources said that though the MLAs have given a feedback favouring holding of simultaneous polls and on the party’s alliance with the JJP, the final call for the same lies with the central leadership. While the Parliament elections will be due early this year, the Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in October this year.

Going with the momentum

