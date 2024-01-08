 ‘Modi wave will help’: BJP MLAs for simultaneous LS, state polls : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • ‘Modi wave will help’: BJP MLAs for simultaneous LS, state polls

‘Modi wave will help’: BJP MLAs for simultaneous LS, state polls

‘Modi wave will help’: BJP MLAs for simultaneous LS, state polls

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, January 7

The state’s Bharatiya Janta Party MLAs have strongly advocated simultaneous polls for the state where the Assembly elections are due within five months of the Parliament elections.

Sources said that the legislators maintained that the party could ride on Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave and the party could come back with a majority on its own in the state if the Parliament and Assembly elections are held together.

They were giving their suggestions to party national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda who interacted with the MLAs and MPs in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state in charge Biplab Kumar Deb, state president Naib Singh Saini among others in Panchkula yesterday.

Sources said that the MLAs were unanimous on the issue, maintaining that they could “improve upon their performance” from the “high” that will come from contesting the elections alongside the Centre, the Ram mandir and the victories in the three states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

“This will give a fillip to our prospects and we will be able to increase our vote share, which stood at 36 per cent in the last Assembly elections, to a place where we have a comfortable majority in the state. No doubt, the party will do well even if the Assembly elections are held according to schedule once the NDA comes to power at the Centre but simultaneous polls will give a definite edge to us,” a senior party leader stated.

Stating that this was the election year in Haryana, a couple of MLAs suggested that the farmers be given power supply during the day to woo them rather than following the routine schedule of supplying power at night. Some other MLAs also suggested that the Members of Parliament and MLAs go to the public with the various schemes launched by the Centre and the state.

Also, some of the MLAs have strongly spoken about going it alone in the Assembly polls and not having any pre-poll alliance. The BJP is presently in alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in the state. BJP leaders have expressed reservations about continuing with the alliance.

Sources said that though the MLAs have given a feedback favouring holding of simultaneous polls and on the party’s alliance with the JJP, the final call for the same lies with the central leadership. While the Parliament elections will be due early this year, the Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in October this year.

Going with the momentum

Sources said that the MLAs were unanimous on simultaneous polls, maintaining that they could “improve upon their performance” from the “high” that will come from contesting the elections alongside the Centre, the Ram Mandir and the victories in the three states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Row erupts over Maldives minister’s remarks on PM Modi’s Lakshadweep visit; celebrities react

2
Punjab

Punjab declares holidays in schools till January 14 due to severe cold weather

3
World

Maldives suspends 3 deputy ministers after India strongly raises issue of derogatory remarks against PM Modi

4
Punjab

40,000 to 50,000 migratory birds from different countries arrive at Harike wetland in Punjab

5
Punjab

Weeks after Partap Bajwa’s ‘own stage’ remark, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu holds another rally in Bathinda

6
J & K

IAF's C-130J Hercules aircraft successfully carries out maiden night landing at Kargil in Ladakh

7
Himachal

Two Rajasthan tourists killed, another injured in road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi

8
Chandigarh

Dense fog engulfs Chandigarh; disrupts visibility in parts of Punjab and Haryana

9
Business

M-cap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms decline by Rs 57,408 crore; TCS, HDFC Bank major laggards

10
Delhi

Delhi in grip of cold wave, winter vacation extended for students up to Class 5

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

Top News

PM: ‘Citizen first, dignity first, justice first’ spirit of 3 new laws

PM Modi: ‘Citizen first, dignity first, justice first’ spirit of 3 new laws

Modi says instead of ‘danda’, police now need to work with ‘...

We’re seeking broad, inclusive mandate in LS polls: Nadda

We’re seeking broad, inclusive mandate in Lok Sabha polls: BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP chief leaves the door ajar for alliance in Punjab

‘INDI Alliance opportunistic grouping, no challenge for BJP’

INDI Alliance opportunistic grouping, no challenge for BJP: JP Nadda

Jagat Prakash Nadda, national president, Bharatiya janata pa...

For first time, IAF’s C-130J aircraft carries out night landing at Kargil

For first time, IAF’s C-130J aircraft carries out night landing at Kargil

138 Pong Dam oustees fail to get land transferred in their name

138 Pong Dam oustees fail to get land transferred in their name

Kangra settlement office rejects 100 claims


Cities

View All

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Winged guests’ count declining at Punjab’s Harike wetland

Dense fog makes a comeback after two days respite in Amritsar district

Uncertainty looms large over Aman Arora to be chief guest at Republic Day function

Advisory issued for elderly, kids

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Sidhu

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

CITCO hotels operating sans fire safety certificate

CITCO hotels operating sans fire safety certificate

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

Schools in Chandigarh to remain closed till January 14

Fog continues to hit flight schedule

PGI to expedite work on Sarangpur centre

Cold wave: Fog derails rail traffic, delays 22 Delhi-bound trains

Cold wave: Fog derails rail traffic, delays 22 Delhi-bound trains

Winter vacation for primary classes extended till Jan 12

Delhiites express delight over consecration of Ram Temple

Rajya sabha polls:c Court allows jailed AAP leader to visit returning officer

2 members of Neeraj Bawana gang arrested

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Déjà vu in Jalandhar: Ustad Nishat Khan on his Harivallabh debut in 1974

Jalandhar DSP's murder: Suspect didn’t show signs of fear, acted normally: Kin

Police may face Glock challenge in nailing auto driver for DSP’s murder in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur resident beaten to death over rivalry, 11 booked

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, ~2.40 lakh drug money

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, Rs 2.40 lakh drug money

Very cold day with dense fog likely today

Police special campaign leads to arrest of 16 POs

Open House What Should be done to encourage philanthropists to aid welfare projects?

Bizman duped of Rs 30 lakh, three booked

Patiala DC attributes Swachh success to community involvement

Patiala DC attributes Swachh success to community involvement

Patiala DC instructs caretakers to not leave cattle unattended

Lohri dedicated to newborn girl child celebrated