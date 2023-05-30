Modi working assiduously to strengthen nation, says Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure had been dedicated to public service and he always put the nation first.

He was speaking here today at the Maha Sampark Abhiyan programme of the BJP organised to mark nine years of Modi-led government at the Centre.

“The PM puts the country first and everything else second. He is working assiduously to strengthen the nation and we will undoubtedly realise the Prime Minister’s goal of transforming India from a developing country to a developed nation upon the conclusion of 100 years of Independence in Amrit Kaal,” Khattar said.

Stating that playing politics was not the PM’s agenda, Khattar said the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ programme was a social initiative aimed at improving the sex ratio with no political undertones. “The Mann ki Baat programme is another such example where the Prime Minister highlights the talent and skill of the countrymen living in far-flung areas,” the CM added.

The Chief Minister stated that the Central Government, under the competent leadership of the Prime Minister is working on Antyodaya Utthan as well as the 5S strategy — shiksha (education), swasthya (health), suraksha (security), swavlamban (self-reliance) and swabhiman (self-respect).

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, former minister and state BJP President OP Dhankar said in these nine years, everyone had seen how India had emerged as a strong nation on the world map.

Making a presentation, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the Congress tenure was really the worst decade for India and Indians from amongst all other bad decades in the history of Independent India. “The Congress tenure is termed as ‘India’s Lost Decade’ where scams were the milestone,” he said.

He stated that it was only because of these anti-public policies that people of India voted for change and gave a resounding mandate to Modi. Meanwhile, former Tripura Chief Minister and Haryana BJP in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb said these nine years were most memorable ones.