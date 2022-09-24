‘Modi@20’ version released

Tribune News Service

Rewari, September 23

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh today released Hindi version of the book titled, ‘Modi@20’, at a function in KLP College here. The English version of the book was released by BJP national president JP Nadda, some months ago.

Singh said the book had been published in 17 regional languages and it was based on the person who had been serving the nation for over 20 years, earlier as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and now, as the Prime Minister.

#jp nadda #Rewari