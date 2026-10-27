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Home / Haryana / Modified bike silencer lands Kurukshetra youth in trouble

Modified bike silencer lands Kurukshetra youth in trouble

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:07 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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An official issues a challan to the offender in Kurukshetra.
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The Kurukshetra police have issued a challan of Rs 40,000 to a youth for producing gunshot-like sounds from his Bullet motorcycle and impounded the two-wheeler.

The loud thumping sound produced by modifying the motorcycle’s silencer has become a nuisance in the city.

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Kurukshetra police spokesperson Naresh Sagwal said, “Following a complaint that a youth was causing a nuisance by producing a loud thumping sound from his two-wheeler, the Sadar Thanesar police caught him. He is a resident of Pratapargh village. The vehicle has been impounded and a challan of Rs 40,000 issued for traffic violations. The sound can cause panic among other motorists and may lead to dangerous situations. Despite repeated requests, some people continue to use modified silencers.”

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Superintendent of Police Chander Mohan said roads and streets were meant for the convenience and safe movement of the public. Illegal modifications to motorcycles to produce loud sounds, disturbing people with harsh noises and violating traffic rules would not be tolerated.

Such actions cause inconvenience to the elderly, children, patients and other members of the public and can also compromise road safety, he said.

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