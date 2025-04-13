Modi’s Hisar rally splurge: Rs 10 cr budget, Rs 4 cr for tent

Massive preparations are underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Hisar on April 14, with the total cost of the event expected to touch nearly Rs 10 crore, according to sources. Modi will flag off a flight to Ayodhya and then address a public gathering at the rally venue just outside the airport.

Massive makeover A sprawling 3.5 lakh sq ft waterproof German tent, along with 25,000 chairs, has been erected At least 500 buses arranged to transport 40,000 attendees, who will receive food packets during transit The event is likely to cost nearly Rs 10 crore, with Rs 6.24 crore allocated for logistics

Sources associated with the arrangements revealed that Rs 6.24 crore had been allocated for arrangements such as tentage, sound systems, food and parking. The tentage alone is estimated to cost Rs 4.12 crore. The Haryana Civil Aviation Department is footing the bill for these expenses, though the rally is being jointly coordinated by the Centre and the state government.

The sources said the PM would stay in Hisar for nearly 55 minutes, arriving at the airport by 10:05 am. His departure to attend a second programme in Yamunanagar is expected by 11 am.

The event, expected to draw a crowd of approximately 40,000 people, will feature extensive infrastructure. Tentage arrangements include waterproof tents spread across 15 sectors at the rally venue outside the Hisar airport, along with 25,000 chairs. A massive waterproof German tent is being set up across 3.5 lakh sq ft for the rally.

To ensure smooth attendance, about 500 Haryana Roadways buses have been deployed to ferry attendees from various districts. As part of the hospitality effort, 40,000 food packets, each costing Rs 100, have been prepared for distribution. These packets will be served to visitors in the buses during their transportation to the rally.

Several state departments such as PWD (B&R), Urban Local Bodies and others are contributing additional funds for associated arrangements. The Urban Local Bodies Department alone has sought a special grant of Rs 1.72 crore, mainly for cleanliness and beautification work in preparation for the PM’s visit.

The sources said the transport charges for the Haryana Roadways buses would be borne by the Haryana Public Relations Department on a per-ticket, per-seat basis.

Meanwhile, the entire Hisar town is being spruced up, with roads being re-tarred, walls painted, footpaths decorated and roundabouts beautified to match the event.

A 2,000-metre area around the Hisar Airport has been declared a “red zone” by the District Magistrate, with a complete ban on flying activities. Around 500 workers are engaged day and night in preparations. Over 15,000 chairs have already been placed under the tent.

Though a dust storm and rain hampered the tent setup work, causing parts of the already erected tent to collapse, workers say they will re-erect it overnight.