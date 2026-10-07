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Home / Haryana / Modi’s reforms have propelled Haryana’s growth: CM Nayab Singh Saini

Modi’s reforms have propelled Haryana’s growth: CM Nayab Singh Saini

Says state has made rapid strides in social welfare, agriculture and industry

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Nayab Singh Saini
Updated At : 09:04 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Riding the crest of reforms and leveraging the largesse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi — who completes 25 years of public service today (he was sworn in as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and later as Prime Minister for his first term on May 26, 2014) — Haryana has made rapid strides in all fields and today rubs shoulders with some of its advanced cousins.

Be it social welfare, education, agriculture, infrastructure, digital penetration, industrial growth, taking administration to people’s doorsteps, or skilling the youth and giving them jobs, the state has come up trumps. Thanks to the inspiration of PM Modi, the Haryana model of governance and development has become a talking point at the national level.

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Significantly, the state economy is firing on all cylinders. Investment, both domestic and foreign, is pouring in; governance stands redefined by taking administration to people’s doorsteps; connectivity connects; highways criss-cross the state; farmers never had it so good; youth is getting skilled and jobs too; the man in the street has begun to find living easy; and entrepreneurs are logging growth after setting up shop in the state.

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Haryana owes its standing and growth to the largesse of the Prime Minister, who has paid 18 visits to the state in the past 12 years. We, Haryanvis, are celebrating his 25 years of public service with a month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan to take PM’s message of love for the country and undiluted commitment to serve the people.

His stewardship as Prime Minister for more than 12 years has not only steered the ship of the nation through choppy global waters but also transformed India in myriad ways. His zeal, zest and unwavering commitment to take the country forward and make people happy and prosperous have made him a statesman in the true sense of the term.

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The changes propelled by some big-ticket systemic reforms — his brainchild — have not only made India move up the social, cultural and economic ladder but also enabled it to acquire a global voice that counts and is respected and heard with admiration today. PM Modi has redefined governance, given social welfare a new meaning, and reached out to the last man in the queue with the hand that helps.

Looking at his stint as Prime Minister through the prism of our state, Haryana has gained a lot, reaping the harvest of a double-engine government. The harvest consists of lakhs of people seeing their lives change, courtesy the Central Government’s growth-oriented and welfare programmes, and the largesse of projects and schemes bringing in investment, growth, jobs and welfare.

Inspired by the leadership of the Prime Minister, Haryana is forging ahead on the road to accelerated development on all fronts. Social welfare has penetrated every section of society; hope has come to replace fear, and people take pride in belonging to the state. The gains of the double-engine government are showing. We are well on track to play a leading role in realising the vision of the Prime Minister of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

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