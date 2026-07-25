Mohal Lal Badoli appointed Chairman of Haryana Bureau of Public Enterprises
Dr Archana Gupta replaced Badoli as state BJP president in May this year
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The Haryana Government has appointed former state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli as Chairman of the Haryana Bureau of Public Enterprises.
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Badoli was replaced as state BJP president by Dr Archana Gupta in May this year. The terms and conditions of Badoli's appointment will be issued seprately. The order of his appointment was issued on July 24.
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