Mohali-based man 'kidnapped', let off

Karnal, December 7
A Mohali-based man was allegedly kidnapped by two persons in Assandh town last evening. He alleged the duo thrashed him in a moving vehicle and later dropped him near the Titram police station in Kaithal.
The police have registered a case under Sections 365 and 419 of the IPC against Ramesh Kumar of Mohali and Rajesh Sharma of Pehowa in Kurukshetra district. SP Ganga Ram Punia said accused Ramesh Kumar had been arrested. “We are investigating the case from all angles,” he added. Manish Jindal of Mohali said he had come to Assandh in connection with a court case. When he went to a restaurant to have tea, Ramesh came there and snatched his mobile phone. He then called another person there and they forcibly took him away in an SUV. They thrashed him, shifted him into another car and then dropped him near the Titram police station, he alleged.
