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Home / Haryana / Mohali hospital launches neuro OPD in Sirsa

Mohali hospital launches neuro OPD in Sirsa

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Sirsa, Updated At : 11:45 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali, has launched a neurology outpatient department (OPD) at Mediciti Hospital, Sirsa. Dr Sawan Kumar Verma, associate director (neurology) at Max Hospital, Mohali, will offer consultations, medical evaluations and follow-up care on the third Thursday of every month, from 11 am to 1 pm. Dr Verma said the initiative aimed to make specialist neurological care accessible to patients close to their homes, facilitating early diagnosis, timely treatment planning and regular follow-ups for neurological conditions.

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