Molestation case against ex-minister Sandeep Singh: Notices issued on revision petition against dismissal of state’s plea

A local court has issued notices on a revision petition filed against the dismissal of state’s plea to frame charges under Section 376 read with Section 511 (attempt to rape) against former minister Sandeep Singh in a molestation case.

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The court has issued notices to respondents for November 4.

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The state, in an application filed before the court, had sought amendment to the charges framed against the former minister to also include Section 376 read with Section 511, and to commit the case to the sessions court for trial.

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The public prosecutor of the UT said material already available on the judicial record, including the statement of the victim recorded under Section 164, CrPC, and her examination-in-chief recorded before the court, contains consistent and grave allegations against the accused. However counsels of the accused opposed the application.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the application on May 11.

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The police had registered a case against the former minister on the complaint of a former coach in 2022.

In a statement given before the Chandigarh Police, the complainant alleged that the minister had molested her at his official residence on July 1, 2022. The court framed charges on July 29, 2024.