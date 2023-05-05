Molestation case: Haryana minister Sandeep Singh says no to lie-detector test

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 5

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh has refused consent for a lie detector/polygraph test in an alleged molestation case, which was registered against him last year.

The minister submitted a detailed reply of the application filed by the Chandigarh Police seeking permission for conducting his lie detector test/polygraph test before a local court.

In the application, the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Chandigarh Police submitted that the liedetector/polygraph test of the minister was required to bring out true facts as his claims were contradicting the statements given by the victim.

The case was registered against the minister on the complaint of a junior woman coach on December 31.

The woman coach had alleged that the minister had molested her at his official residence in Sector 7, Chandigarh, last year.