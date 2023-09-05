Molestation case: Sandeep Singh seeks anticipatory bail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 4

Minister for Printing and Stationery Sandeep Singh has filed an anticipatory bail application before a Chandigarh court in an alleged molestation case registered against him by the Chandigarh Police last year.

The police registered a case against the minister on the complaint of a junior woman coach on December 31, 2022, under Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Why Khattar defending minister, asks AAP Anurag Dhanda, senior vice-president of the Haryana unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has questioned Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s attempt to save his minister who had been accused of harassing a junior woman coach

“The police has also filed a chargesheet. The woman coach herself came out and narrated how minister Sandeep Singh misbehaved with her. Despite that, why is Khattar defending him? It should also be investigated whether Sandeep has some secrets of Khattar,” Dhanda said at Rohtak on Monday

The court has already issued notices to the accused minister after the Chandigarh Police filed a chargesheet in the case.

In the statement given before the Chandigarh Police, the junior coach alleged that the minister had molested her at his official residence on July 1, 2022. She further alleged that when she resisted, he pushed her and tore her T-shirt. She, however, managed to escape as the doors were not locked.

She claimed that she brought the matter to the notice of senior officials of the Sports Department. However, the minister denied all charges and claimed that no such incident had taken place.

On the other hand, the police claimed in the chargesheet that the relationship between Sandeep Singh and the woman junior coach was beyond professional conduct.