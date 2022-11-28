 Money power in panchayat poll : The Tribune India

Money power in panchayat poll

A relative of a candiate, who won the sarpanch poll at a Faridabad village, wears a huge garland of currency notes during celebrations.



Faridabad/ Palwal: The panchayat election may have a lower political importance in comparison to the state Assembly or Lok Sabha elections, but the role of the money power has almost been the same, according to some political analysts. The photo of a close relative of the newly elected Sarpanch in a village here wearing a garland worth several lakhs of rupees is a pointer to this aspect, says a local resident. Though the person wearing the garland claimed he had no knowledge of the value of the currency notes stitched in the garland, sources claimed that it was worth Rs 11 lakh. “It is an open secret that the majority of the candidates spent several times more than the upper limit of expenditure announced by the authorities as there is no recognised or transparent method to keep a tab on such expenses,” says Varun Sheokand, a social activist.

BJP’s poor show in Naraingarh

Ambala: Poor show for the BJP continues in the Naraingarh Assembly segment of Ambala. Desperate to regain the party’s lost ground, the party had fielded Kurukshetra BJP MP Nayab Saini’s wife Suman from Ward 4 of the Zila Parishad but nothing changed. Nayab, who is also a former MLA from Naraingarh, had campaigned for his wife and other candidates but like the previous Assembly and then the Municipal Committee elections in Naraingarh, the party’s Zila Parishad candidates, including Suman Saini, failed to register a win in the elections.

Independents all the way in Hisar

In Hisar district, all 30 seats of the zila parishad were won by Independent candidates even though some parties, including the INLD, BSP and CPM, had fielded their candidates at some seats. The INLD fielded five candidates while the BSP and CPM fielded two candidates each. The BJP and the JJP did not field any candidates in Hisar district.

Parties eye PRI poll winners

Rohtak: Leaders of different political parties, especially the ruling BJP and its coalition partner JJP, have claimed that most of the Independent candidates who have won the PRI elections are affiliated with their outfits. Political observers said a majority of the Independent candidates shift their loyalties to the ruling party after winning the elections in the hope of obvious gains. “It is a win-win situation for the ruling regime as well as the elected representatives. While the party in power gets the backing of local leaders having a hold on the voters in their respective areas effortlessly, the sarpanches and Zila Parishad/Block Samiti members get the blessings of the powers that be,” says an observer.

Councillors approach MP on property tax

Panipat: The problem of mismatched data of property IDs in the city is proving to be a canker for residents. The ruling party councillors, too, have become restless as people of their wards have raised questions over their working. These councillors held a meeting with MP Sanjay Bhatiya recently at the PWD rest house here and demanded the easing of the process. The MP assured them that he would meet the Chief Minister and would try to make the process simple. The property data of approximately 70,000 properties out of 1.83 lakh was mismatched when the survey conducted by the Yashi Company was uploaded on the Urban Local Body (ULB’s) portal.

Results boost liquor business

The announcement of Zila Parishad results accelerated the business at rural liquor vends across Gurugram. Out to treat supporters and voters, winners were seen carrying a large numbers of men in tractors to these vends to buy promised foreign liquor. A candidate issued specially signed QR cards to supporters for use at vends for a year-long supply of liquor.

Contributed by: Bijendra Ahlawat, Nitish Sharma, Deepender Deswal, Sunit Dhawan, Mukesh Tandon, Sumedha Sharma.

