Money rains down on Panipat road: Man booked for throwing cash from flyover in Haryana to record viral reel

An alleged social media stunt resulted in chaos along Panipat’s busiest flyover after a man threw currency notes down from a flyover on National Highway-44 to create a viral reel. The incident caused traffic disruption and prompted police action after the video went viral on social media.

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According to the Panipat City Police, the incident occurred at a flyover on the Delhi-Ambala National Highway (NH-44) in Panipat. However, the date of the incident is yet to be determined. A video circulating on social media shows a man standing near the railing of the flyover and throwing bundles of mostly Rs 10 notes onto the road below. Several children, estimated to be between 10 and 12 years old, were also seen accompanying him on the flyover.

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As the notes fluttered down onto the service lane of NH-44, pedestrians, motorists, auto-rickshaw drivers and passers-by rushed to collect the cash. Many people reportedly stopped their vehicles in the middle of the road and ran towards the falling notes, leading to temporary traffic congestion. Fortunately, no accident or injury was reported despite the risky circumstances.

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Devender Kumar, SHO, Panipat City, said the police had registered a case against the unidentified individual seen in the video for creating chaos and putting lives in danger. “We have taken cognisance of the viral video and registered a case. Efforts are being made to identify and trace the accused. Strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible for putting public lives at risk," he added.

The SHO appealed to citizens to avoid activities that violate traffic regulations or put anyone's lives in danger while filming videos for social media platforms.