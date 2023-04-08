Monika murder case: Cops find pistol used in crime, family gives 7 more names

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 7

The skeleton of Monika, who hailed from Baland village of Rohtak district, was cremated at Gumar village in Gannaur in the presence of a police team at the village this evening. Meanwhile, the CIA-2 team of the Bhiwani police recovered the country-made pistol of .32mm bore, which was allegedly used for murdering Monika, from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, where the accused stayed for a long time with his friends after committing the crime.

Action sought The family members gave seven more names, including those of Sunil’s family and friends, and alleged that they were also involved in the crime

The CIA-2 team of the Bhiwani police had recovered the skeleton of Monika from a farmhouse in Gannaur three days ago, after nine months of her missing. Monika was living with her aunt at Gumar village of Gannaur and did her graduation from Delhi University. She had come in contact with the accused Sunil. After the completion of her graduation, her parents sent her to Canada for studies in January 2022, but Sunil called her back after a few days.

Inspector Ravinder, in charge, CIA-2, said the accused, 37-year-old Sunil, was already married, but his relations with wife were not good. He had a criminal record and wanted to settle in Canada with the help of Monika, he said. As she came back to India, he got married with her at an Arya Samaj temple at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and later got the marriage registered at a court there, he added. He again called her from Canada in May month and then kept her in a rented accommodation at Samalkha, he said.

The main reason behind the crime was that the accused wanted to send her back to Canada, so that she could call him to Canada, but she didn’t want to go back, he said. After that Sunil started suspecting that Monika might create problems in his Canada dreams and he decided to kill her and made a plan for it, the inspector said. He executed his plan on June 29 and shot two bullets in her head, while she was with him in a car and buried her body at a farmhouse on the Garhi-Jhajhara road at Gannaur, the inspector added. The country-made pistol of .32 mm, which he used in the crime, was recovered from Saharanpur, he said. He was at large after committing the crime and had stayed with his friends at Saharanpur for a long time and later changed his location to Muzaffarnagar, from where he has been arrested, he said.

Teams are conducting raids to recover the car used in the crime by Sunil and also trying to get the revenue records of the farmhouse from where the skeleton of Monika was found, he said.