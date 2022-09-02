Monitoring of pink bollworm in cotton must this month: Experts

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 1

Stressing that this month was crucial for the cotton crop in view of the threat of pink bollworm attack, officials of the Agriculture Department and scientists have alerted the farmers and the field staff of the department to be vigilant and keep constant monitoring of the cotton fields.

Collective effort required All stakeholders will have to work together for the control of pink bollworm in the cotton crop. The wide spread of pink bollworm on cotton in Haryana and adjoining states is a matter of concern. An agri expert

Prof BR Kamboj said today that they held a meeting in this regard, which was attended by scientists of agriculture universities of Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan and officials of the Haryana Agriculture Department.

Representatives of private seed companies in the HAU were also present on the occasion. Kamboj said agricultural scientists were constantly monitoring the problem of pink bollworm in the cotton crop in the northern region of the country.

He said all stakeholders would have to work together for the control of pink bollworm in the cotton crop. He said the wide spread of pink bollworm on cotton in Haryana and adjoining states, including Punjab and Rajasthan, was a matter of concern, which could be controlled with collective efforts. Last year, the outbreak was observed in 14 cotton-producing districts of Haryana.

Reports of pink bollworm incidence on Bt cotton are available in Bathinda and Mansa districts of Punjab and Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar districts of Rajasthan. Besides, nutrient deficiency has started in the cotton crop grown in sandy soil from this month. Farmers should meet the nutritional deficiencies as per their requirement,” Kamboj stated.

Prof Kamboj said there was a need to reach out to the farmers with timely advisory for cotton crop in the northern states.

“The next month is very important for cotton. At this time, along with the monitoring of the pink bollworm, there will be a great need to pay attention to the use of nutrients,’’ he said, adding that they would have to work collectively for the effective management of pink larva, white fly infestation and cotton leaf twist virus disease in the crop.

#Agriculture #Hisar