Monkey menace grows in Rohtak

TROOPS of monkeys passing through roads and streets is a common sight in Rohtak and the simian scare has become a nuisance for residents, but officials concerned seem oblivious of the problem. Despite the media highlighting the matter regularly, no effective action has been taken. The civic body should take steps to rid residents of monkeys. —Rambir, Rohtak

Narwana’s Open-air theatre left in limbo

AN open-air theatre, which was being constructed here at a snail’s pace, has been abandoned abruptly, with the authorities citing financial constraints. This facility, if completed, can be used to hold cultural activities. The local administration is requested to release requisite funds to complete the project as soon as possible. —Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Bad roads in Kurukshetra

THE condition of roads in Sector 4 of Kurukshetra is pitiable. Frequent accidents are witnessed there due to the bad condition of roads. The authorities concerned should take concrete action to improve the state of roads. amit saini, kurukshetra

