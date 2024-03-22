Monkey menace grows in Rohtak

TROOPS of monkeys passing through roads and streets is a common sight in Rohtak and the simian scare has become a nuisance for residents, but officials concerned seem oblivious of the problem. Despite the media highlighting the matter regularly, no effective action has been taken. The civic body should take steps to rid residents of monkeys. —Rambir, Rohtak
Narwana’s Open-air theatre left in limbo
AN open-air theatre, which was being constructed here at a snail’s pace, has been abandoned abruptly, with the authorities citing financial constraints. This facility, if completed, can be used to hold cultural activities. The local administration is requested to release requisite funds to complete the project as soon as possible. —Ramesh Gupta, Narwana
Bad roads in Kurukshetra
THE condition of roads in Sector 4 of Kurukshetra is pitiable. Frequent accidents are witnessed there due to the bad condition of roads. The authorities concerned should take concrete action to improve the state of roads. amit saini, kurukshetra
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
