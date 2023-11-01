Monkey menace: Gurugram residents seek CM’s intervention

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 31

Despite repeated initiatives and plans, civic authorities are yet to find a solution to the rampant monkey menace in many residential areas in Gurugram.

More than half of the city’s residential areas, especially Sector 17, have been the worst affected by the menace.

With around three to four attacks being reported every week, sector residents, especially the senior citizens, have abandoned morning and evening walks. Children too are not being allowed to step out. Getting no respite from the local authorities, the RWAs have now moved to the Chief Minister, seeking his intervention.

“This problem has been persisting for years and has only aggravated over the years. The residents are a harried lot. The monkeys are very aggressive and attcak people walking on roads, in parks etc. The worst affected are the senior citizens and children, who are so scared that they are not stepping out. Every other day somebody is being attacked or facing a fall while trying to escape. Despite numerous pleas to the Municipal Corporation, it has failed to find a solution. So, we have now moved to the CM. The CM needs to intervene as many lives have been at risk,” Sector 17 RWA president Rakesh Jinsi said.

It may be noted that the MC, in addition to launching and re-launching helplines for the menace, has hired many agencies for the relocation of monkeys, but it still continues to be a major civic issue. The local RWAs on their own make stop-gap arrangements, but even those fail to last long. Environmentalists meanwhile accuse the MC of not adopting a scientific approach to the issue and hurting animals in the process.

“There is no scientific analysis of the problem or its solution. It needs experts intervention. We are loosing Aravalis and that is what brings packs of monkeys to the residential areas. When residents create pressure, the authorities hire anyone and anybody, who have no knowledge of tackling animals and end up committing atrocities on them. They use inhuman methods to trap them and thrash them. In a majority of cases, they are unable to catch the grown-up monkeys so they take away the babies. We need expert agencies for to tackle the menace,” local environmentalist Vaishali Rana Chandra said.

