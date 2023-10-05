Monkeys irk visitors at Jind Civil Hospital

Visitors to the Civil Hospital at Jind often complain about monkeys roaming on the premises. There have been multiple incidents of monkeys attacking patients, attendants and staff members. To make matters worse, they have even damaged medical equipment and hospital furniture. Despite the matter being brought to the notice of the officials concerned, no action has been taken in this regard.

Ram Mehar Varma, Jind

No canteen at Bhiwani varsity

Chaudhary Bansi Lal University in Bhiwani has no canteen facility for its students. Students coming from far-off places face inconvenience due to lack of eateries available near the campus. As per the college schedule, most students arrive around 9 in the morning and have to stay till 5 pm. It is high time that the authorities concerned open a canteen on the university campus. Jaideep Grewal, Bhiwani

Stray cattle on NH-444 A pose risk

Stray cattle roaming around on the NH-444 A continue to be a matter of concern for commuters. These stray animals are mostly seen squatting on roads. Many a time, these animals suddenly come onto the roads and may jeopardise the lives of commuters. The authorities concerned should launch a drive to shift these stray cattle to gaushalas. Sharad, Ambala

