 Monsoon affects processing of waste : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Monsoon affects processing of waste

Monsoon affects processing of waste

Garbage piles up | Stench, health hazards add to residents’ troubles

Monsoon affects processing of waste

Mounds of garbage at solid waste management plant. Varun Gulati



Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 29

Frequent rainfall in June and July seems to have poured cold water on the Karnal Municipal Corporation’s (MC) target of clearing garbage dumps at the solid waste management plant at Shekhpura Suhana, at the outskirts of the city.

Earlier, the work was halted due to the change of company and enhancement of capacity and now it has been stalled due to rainfall, said an official of the sanitation branch of the MC.

Around two lakh tonnes of legacy waste and around 30,000 tonnes of fresh waste are lying in different parts of the plant. Foul odour emanating from this waste causes inconvenience to commuters and residents living in the vicinity. The legacy waste has been lying here for the past several months and now the slow processing of garbage has worsened the situation.

“The problem has been aggravated during the monsoon, leaving an adverse impact on the health of people living in the vicinity,” said Hunny, a local resident who commutes on this road every day.

Initially, the plant was constructed to manage the solid waste of only Karnal city, but now Karnal has been made a cluster comprising all the civic bodies of Karnal district, along with Kurukshetra and Kaithal districts.

“Around 500 tonnes of garbage is expected to arrive here daily. The plant has a capacity to treat so much waste after enhancement, but only if the plant is operated in a double shift. The capacity can also be enhanced further,” said Vinod Nehra, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC).

“The plant is not working regularly these days due to heavy rainfall. The agency assigned for this work is doing well in regards to door-to-door collection and transportation of garbage. At present, one machine is processing the fresh waste while three machines will start working in coming days,” he added.

Abhishek Meena, MC Commissioner, said the agency has been directed to ensure the timely processing of garbage. Legacy waste should also be treated at the earliest. “We are keeping a vigil on the system of door-to-door collection and waste segregation at source,” added Meena.

#Karnal #Monsoon

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Relative arrested for murder of Patiala woman, son

2
Delhi

Cousin who killed south Delhi woman for refusing marriage proposal was earlier in relationship with her: Police

3
Punjab

Khalistan Liberation Force-backed terror module planning targeted killings in Punjab busted

4
Punjab

Sikh cop in New York denied permission to grow beard for wedding: Report

5
Entertainment

Punjabi-origin Neelam Gill says 'Not dating Leonardo DiCaprio', but 'in a relationship with his good friend'

6
Nation

BJP rejigs team for Lok Sabha polls: Tariq Mansoor named vice president in big Pasmanda Muslim push

7
Himachal

Locals lodge protest, cutting of hills stayed in Palampur

8
Nation

Chennai publisher, blogger arrested for 'comments on judiciary' over Manipur violence

9
Nation

MPs from opposition alliance INDIA visit violence-hit Manipur, assess ground situation

10
Nation

You find a girl for him, Sonia Gandhi tells Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

CBI lodges Manipur video case FIR; Oppn MPs visit Kuki, Meitei camps

CBI lodges Manipur video case FIR; Oppn MPs visit Kuki, Meitei camps

India’s image hit, says Adhir Ranjan | Anurag asks delegates...

BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls

BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls

OBC Muslim face, leaders with ground connect on list of 38

Heavy rain, flooding likely in region on Aug 2-3: Met Dept

Heavy rain, flooding likely in region on Aug 2-3: Met Dept

Punjab girdawari by Aug 15

Modi: NEP helping break shackles of slavery, delivering justice to talent

Modi: NEP helping break shackles of slavery, delivering justice to talent

Attends meet to mark third anniversary of the education poli...

Foreign hand not ruled out in Manipur: Former Army Chief

Foreign hand not ruled out in Manipur: Former Army Chief


Cities

View All

Atishi ‘pulls up’ Chief Secretary over delay in disbursal of relief for flood-affected

Atishi ‘pulls up’ Chief Secretary over delay in disbursal of relief for flood-affected

Three arrested for online sale of Chinese string

Delhi L-G visits Mehrauli archaeological park

At 59, Delhi’s AQI best this year

Find a girl for Rahul Gandhi: Sonia Gandhi to Sonepat women farmers