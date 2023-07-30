Monsoon affects processing of waste

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 29

Frequent rainfall in June and July seems to have poured cold water on the Karnal Municipal Corporation’s (MC) target of clearing garbage dumps at the solid waste management plant at Shekhpura Suhana, at the outskirts of the city.

Earlier, the work was halted due to the change of company and enhancement of capacity and now it has been stalled due to rainfall, said an official of the sanitation branch of the MC.

Around two lakh tonnes of legacy waste and around 30,000 tonnes of fresh waste are lying in different parts of the plant. Foul odour emanating from this waste causes inconvenience to commuters and residents living in the vicinity. The legacy waste has been lying here for the past several months and now the slow processing of garbage has worsened the situation.

“The problem has been aggravated during the monsoon, leaving an adverse impact on the health of people living in the vicinity,” said Hunny, a local resident who commutes on this road every day.

Initially, the plant was constructed to manage the solid waste of only Karnal city, but now Karnal has been made a cluster comprising all the civic bodies of Karnal district, along with Kurukshetra and Kaithal districts.

“Around 500 tonnes of garbage is expected to arrive here daily. The plant has a capacity to treat so much waste after enhancement, but only if the plant is operated in a double shift. The capacity can also be enhanced further,” said Vinod Nehra, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC).

“The plant is not working regularly these days due to heavy rainfall. The agency assigned for this work is doing well in regards to door-to-door collection and transportation of garbage. At present, one machine is processing the fresh waste while three machines will start working in coming days,” he added.

Abhishek Meena, MC Commissioner, said the agency has been directed to ensure the timely processing of garbage. Legacy waste should also be treated at the earliest. “We are keeping a vigil on the system of door-to-door collection and waste segregation at source,” added Meena.

