Monsoon almost exits Haryana; temperatures set to dip, dry weather ahead

The Southwest Monsoon has almost exited Haryana, with the state recording a 25 per cent deficit in seasonal rainfall.

“The monsoons have almost withdrawn from Haryana. Due to recent snowfall in higher reaches, the morning and night temperatures are set to dip further in the plains, including Haryana,” said Surender Paul, Director, Indian Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh.

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“The weather is set to remain dry in the coming days,” he added.

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Monthly rainfall

Bhiwani saw the sharpest monthly shortfall at 84 per cent, with just 7.8 mm against a normal of 47.6 mm. Mahendragarh (-74 per cent), Sirsa (-70 per cent), Charkhi Dadri (-67 per cent), Jhajjar (-66 per cent) and Kurukshetra (-64 per cent) also fared poorly.

Rohtak (-58 per cent), Jind (-56 per cent), Fatehabad (-52 per cent) and Panipat (-48 per cent) were similarly deficient.

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However, Panchkula led with 216.2 mm rainfall against a normal of 152.2 mm, a 42 per cent surplus. Palwal received 8 per cent above normal (81.5 mm), while Chandigarh was marginally ahead at 132.2 mm, a 1 per cent surplus.

Overall, the state recorded 44 per cent less rainfall in September than normal.

Seasonal rainfall

From June 1 to September 30, all districts except Palwal recorded deficient rainfall.

Jind has the worst figures. Against a normal rainfall of 394.4 mm, it recorded only 169.3 mm.

Sirsa is the driest district this season, as it received the lowest rainfall in comparison to other districts. Its deficit stands at 55 per cent. Against a normal rainfall of 212.3 mm, it recorded only 96 mm.

Ambala (-48 per cent), Rohtak (-46 per cent) and Kaithal (-44 per cent) also trailed behind.

Seasonal rainfall in the state was 322.5 mm against a normal of 430.7 mm, a 25 per cent shortfall.