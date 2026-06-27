Monsoon delay keeps Gurugram, Faridabad sweltering, relief likely in July

Gurugram and Faridabad, which sizzled at 40°C on Saturday, will have to wait at least another week for monsoon relief. While the southwest monsoon has historically reached the National Capital Region (NCR) by June 27, this year's seasonal rains have effectively missed that date, leaving the region gripped by a persistent heatwave.

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The delay is largely attributed to the slower-than-expected progress of the monsoon system. Meteorologists say large-scale atmospheric conditions, including the influence of El Niño, have hampered the steady northward advance of rain-bearing winds. While Delhi and neighbouring areas such as Gurugram and Faridabad typically receive the monsoon by late June, current forecasts suggest its onset is likely to be pushed to the first week of July.

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On Saturday, June 27, residents endured sweltering conditions, with temperatures across parts of the NCR touching 40°C. Despite the intense heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the region would continue to experience partly cloudy skies, with the possibility of light rain, thunderstorms and strong surface winds, with gusts of up to 50–60 kmph, during the afternoons and evenings as the transition period continues.

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While these occasional spells of pre-monsoon activity may bring brief, localised relief, they do not signal the official arrival of the monsoon. Residents can expect these erratic weather conditions to persist over the next few days, with more sustained relief likely only after the monsoon officially reaches the national capital in early July.