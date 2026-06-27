DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Monsoon delay keeps Gurugram, Faridabad sweltering, relief likely in July

Monsoon delay keeps Gurugram, Faridabad sweltering, relief likely in July

Mercury touches 40°C as seasonal rains remain at least a week away

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:51 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

Gurugram and Faridabad, which sizzled at 40°C on Saturday, will have to wait at least another week for monsoon relief. While the southwest monsoon has historically reached the National Capital Region (NCR) by June 27, this year's seasonal rains have effectively missed that date, leaving the region gripped by a persistent heatwave.

Advertisement

The delay is largely attributed to the slower-than-expected progress of the monsoon system. Meteorologists say large-scale atmospheric conditions, including the influence of El Niño, have hampered the steady northward advance of rain-bearing winds. While Delhi and neighbouring areas such as Gurugram and Faridabad typically receive the monsoon by late June, current forecasts suggest its onset is likely to be pushed to the first week of July.

Advertisement

On Saturday, June 27, residents endured sweltering conditions, with temperatures across parts of the NCR touching 40°C. Despite the intense heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the region would continue to experience partly cloudy skies, with the possibility of light rain, thunderstorms and strong surface winds, with gusts of up to 50–60 kmph, during the afternoons and evenings as the transition period continues.

Advertisement

While these occasional spells of pre-monsoon activity may bring brief, localised relief, they do not signal the official arrival of the monsoon. Residents can expect these erratic weather conditions to persist over the next few days, with more sustained relief likely only after the monsoon officially reaches the national capital in early July.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts