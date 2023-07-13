 Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur : The Tribune India

Water enters residential areas of 10 villages, 40,000 acres in another 25

Work on to plug a breach in Karnal's Garhpur Tapu on Wednesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, July 12

Even as a nearly 200-ft wide breach in a bundh near Garhpur Tapu village in Karnal district has not been plugged after two days, a fresh 50-ft wide breach occurred near Musepur village this morning, inundating many villages. High current and depth of water are the major hurdles before the administration, which has been making efforts to plug these, but has failed.

Now water has entered residential areas of different villages, which added to the woes of villagers who were in panic. So far, water has entered the residential areas of around 10 villages, and over 40,000 acres in more than 25 villages. Teams of the Army and the NDRF are engaged in rescue operations with boats to provide help to stranded people as well as evacuating them to safer places.

Residents were desperate and busy draining water from their houses. “Now, the water has entered the residential areas. The prediction for the coming days may increase our woes. I have never seen such a situation in my village earlier. The government should make a permanent solution to the problem,” said Raj Kumar, a farmer.

“Water has entered the residential areas of Kalsora, Biana, Japti Chapra, Samaspur, Musepur, Garhpur Tapu, Labkari and other villages, which is worrying,” said Mohan Lal, a resident of Kalsora village.

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav, Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan, along with officials of the Irrigation Department and other departments, remained there to monitor the works to plug and monitor the rescue operation. Villagers have been asked to go to safe places. There is no human loss, barring washing away of crops. Many people were rescued in time, while others preferred to stay in their villages at safer places.

“We are making efforts to plug both breaches. Positive aspect is that water has started receding. We are hopeful that the breaches will be plugged soon,” said the DC Yadav. He cautioned people living in downstream villages in Kunjpura and Gharaunda blocks to remain vigilant as water might enter in these villages. “We have rescued several people and announcements were made in villages for residents to go to safe places,” said the DC

“We have made a relief centre at Jat Dharamshala of 2000 beds for people who want to stay there. Kits of dry ration and water are being prepared which will be distributed among people,” said the DC Yadav.

SP Sawan said the police personnel have been deployed at various places to assist people.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala visited the site where the breach took place at Garhpur Tapu and reviewed the situation. He directed the DCs to prepare an assessment report for the loss.

