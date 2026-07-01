Monsoon hits Punjab and Haryana: Heavy rain expected till July 7, temp to dip by 5 degrees

After a delay of several days, the south-western monsoon touched Punjab and Haryana on July 1, with many parts of North-West India experiencing moderate to heavy rains. The monsoon normally enters eastern Himachal Pradesh on June 20 and moves into Punjab between June 25-30 and covers the entire state by July 5.

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Fairly widespread heavy rains, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds have been have been predicted in Punjab and Haryana till July 7, for which the weather department has issued a yellow alert. A fall in maximum temperature by up to five degrees Celsius during next two days is also expected, with no large change thereafter.

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In 2025, the monsoon, which was significantly above normal, had advanced through some parts of Punjab on June 22 and covered the entire state on June 26, while it touched parts of Haryana on June 24 and covered the entire state on June 29.

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Over the past 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains along with thunderstorms and gusty winds occurred at some places in Punjab, even though warm night conditions were reported at isolated places in the state.

On the other hand, light to moderate rain was experienced in some parts of Haryana while heat wave occurred at isolated places in the state, according to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 1.

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Rain was also experienced at many places during the day on July 1, bringing much needed relief from the above normal day and night temperatures that were prevailing in these states till yesterday.

Several districts in Haryana, including Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, Sonepat, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Gurugram and Nuh received varying amounts of rain over the past 24 hours. In Punjab, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Ropar districts experienced rain. The seasonal rainfall, from June 1 till July 1, however, is deficient by 47 per cent in both the states, according to IMD data.

The monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, entire Daman and Diu, some more parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, remaining parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, entire Jammu and Kashmir and some parts of Haryana and Punjab, on July 1, the IMD said.

Even as the monsoon has entered the a fresh Western Disturbance is prevailing at an altitude of 5.8 km above western Afghanistan and an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Punjab and its neighbourhood at an altitude of 1.5 km.

The IMD has also predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall along with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds up to 60 kmph over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand till July 7.