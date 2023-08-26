Monsoon session: Government in Opposition firing line over ‘lack of flood preparedness’

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, August 25

The BJP-JJP government today came in the firing line of the Opposition Congress and INLD, besides Independent MLAs, over its lack of preparedness to tackle the recent unprecedented floods.

Participating in the calling attention motion, moved by Jagbir Malik and other Congress MLAs, the members alleged that the huge loss to life and property could have been avoided had the Khattar government made advanced preparations to deal with the floods in the wake of the recent heavy rains.

Varun Chaudhary (Congress) alleged that the huge impact of the floods could have been minimised had the state government undertaken the cleaning of riverbeds, drains and strengthened embankments and bunds before the monsoon season.

“The scrapping of major canal projects and rampant illegal mining in the state’s rivers were the primary reasons for the recent floods in Haryana. The scrapping of the Tajewala Raipur Rani and Dadupur Nalvi canal projects had led to large-scale damage to life and property in recent floods in three districts of the Shivalik region comprising districts of Panchuka, Ambala and Yamunanagar,” he alleged.

Independent MLA from Meham Balraj Kundu alleged that it was the complete failure of the state government as it failed to make prior arrangements to tackle the flood situation. Even after the floods, state government’s failed to respond with alertness and several people are yet to receive compensation for crop loss, Kundu alleged.

Putting a spirited defence, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the revenue and disaster management portfolio, claimed that the state government promptly took all necessary steps and precautions to reduce the impact of the floods.

‘Loss to life, property could have been avoided’

Congress MLAs alleged that the huge loss to life and property could have been avoided had the state government made advanced preparations to deal with the floods in the wake of the recent heavy rains

#BJP #Congress #Monsoon