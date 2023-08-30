MONSOON session: Khattar’s PPP project comes under attack from Congress

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, August 29

CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s dream project — Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) — came under sharp attack from the Opposition on the issue of the infringement of the right to privacy in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha today.

Act complies with legal structure The Haryana Parivar Pehchan Act 2021 is in compliance with the legal structure laid out by the Supreme Court on the right to privacy in the context of the implementation of Aadhaar. Manohar Lal Khattar, CM

After heated arguments with the CM, the Congress staged a walkout on the issue even as Khattar termed the PPP an ambitious programme whose primary objective was to deliver welfare schemes at the doorstep of the beneficiary.

Moving the calling attention motion, Congress member Jagbir Malik highlighted various problems being faced by the common man due to “discrepancies in data in the PPP”.

Violative of Article 21 The sensitive information gathered under the PPP infringes on the right to privacy. It is violative of Article 21 of the Constitution and will not stand judicial scrutiny. BB Batra, Congress chief whip

Congress chief whip BB Batra led his party’s attack, terming the PPP as violative of Article 21 of the Constitution, as it virtually took away the right to privacy which had been declared a fundamental right. “The state government has no right to take sensitive personal information of over 55 lakh families though it can take information relating to about one lakh families covered under various social welfare schemes,” Batra asserted.

Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda wanted a review of the PPP project through the setting up of a select committee, to which Khattar disagreed, arguing that it had already been rolled out.

Brushing aside the allegations, the CM gave facts about the project’s implementation. Over 6.96 lakh caste certificates had been issued till August 23 after the launch of the scheme. Besides, over 9.67 lakh ration cards had been added since January 2022, benefitting a large section of the deserving population. He claimed the PPP had a robust correction and grievance redress mechanism through online portals.

