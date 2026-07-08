Monsoon showers leave Rewari waterlogged

Rain lashing the city since Tuesday has once again exposed the tall claims made by the district administration regarding the cleaning of drains and other measures undertaken to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon.

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According to official data, Rewari block received 69 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period from 8 am on July 7 to 8 am on July 8, while Palhawas received 45 mm and Dharuhera 33 mm during the same period.

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Several parts of Rewari city, as well as adjoining towns, townships and villages, turned into virtual ponds within hours of the downpour, disrupting residents’ daily lives and throwing normal activity out of gear. Commuters had a tough time wading through knee-deep water, and many vehicles broke down while crossing inundated roads and streets. The railway underpass near Naiwali Chowk was also submerged.

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Rainwater entered shops in the main market and houses located in low-lying areas.

The waterlogging situation also found mention on social media, with many residents sharing their experiences on various platforms.

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“The residents do not know which door to knock on in the prevailing situation as their representatives are indifferent to the plight of the common people and remain engrossed in their ego clashes and protocol issues,” maintained local socio-political activist Satish Yadav in a live video shot from a waterlogged colony and posted on Facebook.

The rain also affected the supply of electricity, leading to disruptions in the supply of drinking water.

Ongoing construction work on Railway Road further worsened the situation for residents and commuters during the downpour.

The premises of the local Civil Hospital also turned into a pool of water, causing grave inconvenience to patients.

Even posh localities such as Model Town witnessed severe waterlogging.

“Rain did bring respite from the heatwave, but the resultant waterlogging, power outages and damage to roads created multifarious problems for residents. As always, the preparations made to prevent such issues remained confined to paper,” said Shalini Mehta, a local resident.

Abhay Malik, a shopkeeper, lamented that it was not the first time rain had wreaked havoc in the city.

“Merely an hour or two of rainfall is enough to expose the hollow promises of local legislators and administrative officers. Their attitude towards the suffering of the people is apathetic,” he said.

Arrangements in place, says DMC

Questioned about the waterlogging situation in Rewari city, District Municipal Commissioner (DMC) Braham Prakash maintained that all necessary arrangements were in place to tackle the problem.

“A private agency had been hired, and desilting of drains and nullahs was carried out well in advance. Water did accumulate at certain locations for some time, but it was promptly drained out,” he said.

When asked about several markets and residential areas being inundated during the rains, the DMC stated that rainwater tends to accumulate in low-lying areas due to faulty design and infrastructure constraints.

“However, effective arrangements have been made to pump out the accumulated water with the help of tractor-mounted pumpsets and water tankers,” he added.